FRENSHIP and Lauren Sanderson Share New Single “Try”

Indie pop duo FRENSHIP (James Sunderland and Brett Hite) have made their name on big and bright indie pop songs, channeling stadium-filling ambitions and shimmering ‘80s inspirations. The pair debuted back in 2019 with Vacation and returned this year with a new single, “All My Friends.” Their colorful pop sound has also made them an easy fit with fellow alt pop songwriter Lauren Sanderson, who they’ve teamed with for their new collaborative single “Try.”

“Try” is another supremely catchy offering from FRENSHIP and Sanderson, building from breezy guitar licks into a massive electro pop hook. The duo’s technicolor melodies and upbeat energy show up in full force, but Sanderson also proves to be a standout presence, with her husky vocals offering a sharp contrast with the duo’s smooth harmonies.

FRENSHIP says of track, “’Try” is about that someone who gave up on you. It’s a simple message about needing that person to show up and meet you halfway, but they won’t. When you look at them, they look past you. When you try to fix something, they won’t help. You check in, they check out. You’re never on the same page. At the end of the day, all we really need in a relationship is someone who will try. Hopefully, this song speaks to those out there who aren’t getting what they deserve.”

Check out the song and video below.

