Fresh Pepper Share New Single “Seahorse Tranquilizer” Featuring Destroyer
Fresh Pepper Due Out This Friday via Telephone Explosion
Toronto group Fresh Pepper, led by Andre Ethier and Joseph Shabason, have shared a new single, “Seahorse Tranquilizer,” which features Dan Bejar of Destroyer. It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out this Friday (June 17) via Telephone Explosion. Listen below.
Fresh Pepper also includes Robin Dann and Felicity Willams of Bernice, along with members of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s band and The Weather Station.
Read our interview with Destroyer on his 2020 album Have We Met.
