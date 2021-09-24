Frightened Rabbit Announce New Book of Scott Hutchison’s Lyrics and Illustrations

News

Frightened Rabbit has announced the release of a new book, entitled The Work, which will feature late frontman Scott Hutchison’s lyrics and illustrations. It is due out November 17 in the UK and January 13, 2022 in the US via Faber Music.

Drummer Grant Hutchison’s, Scott’s brother, states in a press release: “Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience. Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world. This would’ve been a different release had Scott been involved but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve. As Scott has said, these words were always meant to be accompanied by music, but the impact of digesting them without is no less great. Pick up this book of words, hold it, share it and immerse yourself in the world Scott created by opening not only his heart but his whole soul to the world.”

A Frightened Rabbit tribute album, Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight, came out in 2019 via Canvasback Music/Atlantic.

