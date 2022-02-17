News

Frontperson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Parade” Parade Due Out April 29 via Oscar St.

Photography by Steve Calder and Eva Blue



Frontperson (the duo of The New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon’s Mark Andrew Hamilton) have announced the release of their sophomore studio album, Parade, which will be out on April 29 via Oscar St. They have also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the video, directed by Hamilton alongside Ramin Eshraghi-Yazdi, below along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Hamilton states: “During lockdown, we racked our brains as to how to make a video to represent our connection and collaboration while locked down far away from one another. One day I drove past a half-inflated sky dancer outside of a weed shop covered in Cannabis leaf camouflage with a joint hanging out of its mouth, laying across a car roof in the parking lot with only its arm waving in the wind and had a eureka moment: the narrators in the song would become a pair of sky dancers. I found a couple in Longueuil, Québec with a garage of sky dancers for rent (the woman even dressed like one when I went to pick them up) and Ramin and I raced around the city letting them dance in alleyways, on rooftops and even out of bedroom windows.”

The duo’s previous album, Frontrunner, came out in 2018 via Oscar St.

Parade Tracklist:

1. Parade

2. Messy Roomz

3. Reach Out

4. Calgary ‘88

5. Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff)

6. Fastest

7. Tattoo Boy

8. Table Of Contents

9. I Fall Out

10. Visions

