 Frontperson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Parade” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Frontperson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Parade”

Parade Due Out April 29 via Oscar St.

Feb 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Steve Calder and Eva Blue
Bookmark and Share


Frontperson (the duo of The New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon’s Mark Andrew Hamilton) have announced the release of their sophomore studio album, Parade, which will be out on April 29 via Oscar St. They have also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the video, directed by Hamilton alongside Ramin Eshraghi-Yazdi, below along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Hamilton states: “During lockdown, we racked our brains as to how to make a video to represent our connection and collaboration while locked down far away from one another. One day I drove past a half-inflated sky dancer outside of a weed shop covered in Cannabis leaf camouflage with a joint hanging out of its mouth, laying across a car roof in the parking lot with only its arm waving in the wind and had a eureka moment: the narrators in the song would become a pair of sky dancers. I found a couple in Longueuil, Québec with a garage of sky dancers for rent (the woman even dressed like one when I went to pick them up) and Ramin and I raced around the city letting them dance in alleyways, on rooftops and even out of bedroom windows.”

The duo’s previous album, Frontrunner, came out in 2018 via Oscar St.

Parade Tracklist:

1. Parade
2. Messy Roomz
3. Reach Out
4. Calgary ‘88
5. Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff)
6. Fastest
7. Tattoo Boy
8. Table Of Contents
9. I Fall Out
10. Visions

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent