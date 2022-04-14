News

Frontperson Share Video for New Song “Calgary ’88” Parade Due Out April 29 via Oscar St.

Photography by Steve Calder and Eva Blue



Frontperson (the duo of The New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon’s Mark Andrew Hamilton) are releasing their sophomore studio album, Parade, on April 29 via Oscar St. Now they have shared its third single, “Calgary ’88,” via a video for the new song. Greg Gillespie directed the video, which stars dancer Antonio Somera. Watch it below.

Hamilton had this to say about the song in a press release: “To me this song is about memory, and how it gets somewhat smushed together over the years. The 1988 Winter Olympics meant a lot to me as a kid growing up in Alberta—I still have stacks of posters and things at my parents’ place—and for some reason it came to mind as a perfect metaphor for a love affair gone wrong from my own somewhat more recent past. There’s some pretty specific moments in this song that only that person would understand, were he to hear it, but enough ‘I’m sorry baby’s for anyone to get into it. Plus, gated drums for life.”

Hamilton had this to say about the video: “Antonio Somera is one of my favourite dancers and favorite people. The concept for the video was to reflect the multiple people inside of all of us, and in turn the multiple ways in which we remember and even relay memories. Greg Gillespie is a filmmaker whom I’ve worked with before who never says anything is impossible, even if the request to have a room full of Antonios dancing together did furrow his brow a bit. But somehow he made it look seamless, shooting only with natural light in Vancouver’s Gastown in March 2022. Now I’m wishing there were actually 10 Antonios to hang out and dance with.”

Previously Frontperson shared a video for Parade’s title track.Then they shared its second single, “Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff),” via a video for it.

The duo’s previous album, Frontrunner, came out in 2018 via Oscar St.

