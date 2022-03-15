News

Frontperson Share Video for New Song “Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff)” Parade Due Out April 29 via Oscar St.

Photography by Eva Blue and Steve Calder



Frontperson (the duo of The New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon’s Mark Andrew Hamilton) are releasing of their sophomore studio album, Parade, on April 29 via Oscar St. Now they have shared its second single, “Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff),” via a video for the new song. Watch it below.

Hamilton had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff)’ is softly inspired by the shadows of the formerly-separated Berlin, created as a dialogue between two characters on opposite sides of the psychological effect known in Germany as mauer im kopf (or ‘wall in the head’). But it’s not just a Cold War melodrama set to music—I mean, what do we know about life on either side of the Berlin Wall? Still, there aren’t many images quite so evocative and frustrating as a wall between people who should be left together, and here we are in 2022 still building them and living behind them.”

Hamilton had this to say about the video: “The video is inspired by the notion of distance and pandemic restrictions and separations, shot separately in our homes on opposite ends of the world’s second biggest country and then edited/manipulated by editor David Fortin of the Cinematheque québécois in Montréal. The video is also our tribute to both Sinéad O’Connor’s iconic ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ video, in which nothing is more interesting than watching a floating head sing, and the just, if not even more iconic Ampelmann.”

Previously Frontperson shared a video for Parade’s title track.

The duo’s previous album, Frontrunner, came out in 2018 via Oscar St.

Read our My Firsts interview with Frontperson.

Read our The End interview with Frontperson.

