 Full List of Record Store Day 2020 Releases Revealed – Bowie, Beck, Suede, and More | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, March 5th, 2020  
Subscribe

Full List of Record Store Day 2020 Releases Revealed – Bowie, Beck, Suede, and More

Plus Mac DeMarco, Air, Tegan and Sara, Iggy Pop, The Cure, Charli XCX, and Others

Mar 05, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


The full list of 2020 Record Store Day releases has been revealed. Record Store Day goes down on Saturday, April 18. As with every year, the basic idea is to get music fans out to their local independent record store to buy a bunch of exclusive limited edition releases before they end up on eBay. They include reissues that haven't been on vinyl for years (or ever before), as well as brand new releases.

Some of the highlights include releases from David Bowie, Beck, Suede (a reissue of their debut), Air (The Virgin Suicides), Mac DeMarco, Tegan and Sara, Iggy Pop, The Cure, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish (Live at Third Man Records), Philip Glass, Galaxie 500, Glass Animals, Miles Davis, New Order (a John Peel session from 1982), Pale Saints, the soundtrack to The X-Files, Surfer Blood, Gorillaz, and much more, including the one you've been waiting for...the soundtrack to Batman & Robin.

Check out the extensive full list of releases here.

www.recordstoreday.com

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent