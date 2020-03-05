Full List of Record Store Day 2020 Releases Revealed – Bowie, Beck, Suede, and More
Plus Mac DeMarco, Air, Tegan and Sara, Iggy Pop, The Cure, Charli XCX, and Others
The full list of 2020 Record Store Day releases has been revealed. Record Store Day goes down on Saturday, April 18. As with every year, the basic idea is to get music fans out to their local independent record store to buy a bunch of exclusive limited edition releases before they end up on eBay. They include reissues that haven't been on vinyl for years (or ever before), as well as brand new releases.
Some of the highlights include releases from David Bowie, Beck, Suede (a reissue of their debut), Air (The Virgin Suicides), Mac DeMarco, Tegan and Sara, Iggy Pop, The Cure, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish (Live at Third Man Records), Philip Glass, Galaxie 500, Glass Animals, Miles Davis, New Order (a John Peel session from 1982), Pale Saints, the soundtrack to The X-Files, Surfer Blood, Gorillaz, and much more, including the one you've been waiting for...the soundtrack to Batman & Robin.
Check out the extensive full list of releases here.
