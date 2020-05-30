Fundraiser for Brooklyn Venue Pete’s Candy Store to Feature Rufus Wainwright, Kyp Malone, and More

News

This Saturday (May 30) at 2 p.m. EST Rippla TV is hosting a mammoth fundraiser for the Brooklyn venue Pete’s Candy Store. It will feature, via live or recorded performances, Rufus Wainwright, Alec Ounsworth (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah), Kyp Malone (TV On The Radio), Joan As Police Woman, Beth Orton, and more.

The beloved New York venue has been running since 1999, with Beth Orton playing its first ever show. Since then they’ve hosted the likes of Will Oldham, Norah Jones, Jon Spencer, Marc Ribot, Devendra Banhart, the Wainwrights, Doug Gillard, and thousands more. It wa previously open seven days a week with multiple time slots offering up to five different events per night—a smorgasbord of music, comedy, and storytelling all happening in its traincar-like backroom. In these uncertain times Pete’s is hoping to be able to continue this showcasing of the arts as soon as it is safe to do so.

Also taking part on Saturday will be Rachael Price (Lake Street Drive) with Taylor Ashton, Francis Cone, Teddy Thompson, Rushad Eggleston, Jesse Harris, Erin Durant, Aoife O’Donovan, and Krystle Warren, as well as comedians Dave Hill, Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, and Ben Kronberg. Author Mira Jacob will be hosting.

You can watch it here (www.rippla.tv/thesupportstream) or on Pete’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/petescandystore). And you can donate here (www.donorbox.org/pete-s-candy-store-jump-up-fundraiser-by-rippla-tv).

Please do donate, it’s a venue worth saving. Speaking from personal experience, Pete’s has been great to me whenever I wanted to put on one of my off-the-wall Young Southpaw comedy shows. There’s a wonderful feel to the place, and sitting at the bar casting your eyes on the upcoming show listings, you know it’s special. There aren’t many spots left where you can get such eclectic up-close experiences all happening under one roof.

