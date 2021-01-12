News

Future Islands Performed “Plastic Beach” on “Seth Meyers” and Share Dan Deacon Remix of “For Sure” As Long As You Are Out Now via 4AD





Future Islands released a new album, As Long As You Are, last fall via 4AD. Last night they were the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, in which they performed the album’s “Plastic Beach.” They have also shared a nine-minute remix of “For Sure” by Dan Deacon (who is also based in Baltimore). Watch the performance below, followed by the remix.

Deacon had this to say about the remix in a press release: “Like most people, the last year has made me realize how important my friends are to me, and how much I miss being with them. When the guys released ‘For Sure,’ it really brought me back to memories of when we lived together and I could hear them practicing in the basement. I kept listening to it over and over and wanted to hear it ‘more,’ if that makes sense. I wanted to hear the individual parts, and I wanted to hang out with them and interact with them. When I got the stems I didn't really have a plan for the remix other than I wanted to hear Sam's voice with piano and strings, and it just started growing from there in an organic way. It was a comforting project that brought me close to people I love and missed very much. One of my favorite things about being a musician are the friendships and bonds that are made through it. It's hard to imagine my life, let alone my music, without having met these bozos.”

As Long As You Are includes “For Sure,” a new song the band shared in July via a video. “For Sure” features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Thrill,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album’s third single, “Moonlight,” via a video for it (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then they shared the album’s fourth single, “Born in a War,” via an animated video for it. Then they performed “For Sure” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

As Long As You Are is the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. The band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass), has now been officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry (who also contributes to the songwriter). The four-piece co-produced the album with engineer Steve Wright, recording it at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

Back in June 2020 Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music. Listen to our Why Not Both podcast interview with Cashion about balancing Future Islands with his ambient music.

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

