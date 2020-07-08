News

Future Islands Return With Video for New Song “For Sure” (Feat. Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak) Is a New Album on the Way?

Photography by Justin Flythe



Future Islands are back with a new song, “For Sure,” shared via a video. The song features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes. Over driving synths frontman Samuel T. Herring promises “I will never keep you from an open door” and “I will never keep you from just who you are.” There’s no word on a new album, but it’s been three years since their last one, 2017’s The Far Field, so perhaps they are due. Sam Mason directed the “For Sure” video, which features two cars racing around a burned out, post-apocalyptic landscape. Watch it below.

The band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass), has now been officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry. Last month Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music. Also stream that below.

Wye Oak (which also features Andy Stack) just announced a new EP in collaboration with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, No Horizon, and shared its opening track, “AEIO,” via a lyric video. In June Wasner surprise-released Like So Much Desire, a new EP with her Flock of Dimes solo project. It was her first release for Sub Pop and the title track made our Songs of the Week list.

