Future Islands Share New Song “King of Sweden” and Performed it on “Stephen Colbert” Last Night New Single Out Now on 4AD

Photography by Devin Yalkin



Future Islands have shared a brand new song, “King of Sweden.” The band also performed the new single last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, debuting the song there. Check out both the song and the Colbert performance below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“King of Sweden” follows “Peach,” a new single the band shared last year. In 2021 they also remixed James’ “Beautiful Beaches” and released the ALAYA Remixes 2 EP, which included a remix of “For Sure” by Washed Out, as well remixes of “Thrill” by COMPUTER DATA and “Hit The Coast” by Smallboy.

The band’s last album was 2020’s As Long As You Are.

Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.

As Long As You Are made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It features the songs “For Sure,” which features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week, “Thrill” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), “Moonlight”(which also made our Songs of the Week list), and “Born in a War,” which the band performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Glada.”

For As Long As You Are, which was the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field, the band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass) was officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry (who also contributes to the songwriter). The four-piece co-produced the album with engineer Steve Wright, recording it at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

Back in June 2020, Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music. Listen to our Why Not Both podcast interview with Cashion about balancing Future Islands with his ambient music.

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

Future Islands Tour Dates:

UK Live Dates:



March 23 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 SOLD OUT *

March 24 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 *

March 25 – LONDON, GB, Alexandra Palace *

March 27 – BELFAST, GB, Ulster Hall *

March 28 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT *

March 29 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT *

March 31 – NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, GB, Northumbria SU Institute SOLD OUT *

April 1 – EDINBURGH, GB, Usher Hall *

April 2 – GLASGOW, GB, O2 Academy Glasgow *



* w/ Dan Deacon



Canada & US Live Dates:



May 12 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom

May 13 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom

May 15 – CALGARY, AB, MacEwan Hall

May 17 – RED DEER, AB, Bo’s Bar & Grill

May 19 – EDMONTON, AB, Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen

May 20 – SASKATOON, SK, Coors Event Centre

May 21 – WINNIPEG, MB, The Park Theatre

May 24 – LONDON, ON, London Music Hall

May 25 – TORONTO, ON, HISTORY

May 26 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS,

May 27 – OTTAWA, ON, The Bronson Centre

May 29 – QUÉBEC CITY, ON, Impérial Bell

May 30 – SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, Higher Ground

May 31 – PROVIDENCE, RI, Columbus Theatre

June 2 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

June 3 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT



Rescheduled European Live Dates:



August 16 – COLOGNE, DE, E-Werk

August 17 – MUNICH, DE, TonHalle

August 18 – BERLIN, DE, Columbiahalle

August 22 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

August 24 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)

August 25 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)

August 29 – HELSINKI, FI, The House of Culture

October 26 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)

November 4 – MILAN, IT, Fabrique

November 7 – PARIS, FR, L’Olympia

