News

All





Fuzz Club Eindhoven 2020 Announces First Five Acts and Media Partnership with Under the Radar Pigs x 7, Sonic Boom, and The Heads are among them





We're delighted to announce Under the Radar will be one of the media partners for this year's Fuzz Club Eindhoven, in the Netherlands.

Now in its third edition, this year's event will again take place at Eindhoven's legendary Effenaar venue over Friday 28th and Saturday 29th August, with a warm-up show at DIY space Stroomhuis on Thursday 27th.

The 2020 event will also see Fuzz Club team up with London promoters Good Vibrations so without further ado, here are the first five announcements for this year's extravaganza with many more to follow over the coming months.

THE HEADS

Celebrating their 30th year in existence, the Bristol based outfit can also lay claim to being one of the most prolific bands on the circuit having released a staggering 25 albums over the past three decades.

SONIC BOOM

As a founder member of the legendary Spacemen 3, Pete Kember needs no introductions. Having already played the inaugural Fuzz Club Eindhoven two years ago with Spectrum, Kember returns in his Sonic Boom guise, so expect a more experimental and electronic based set.

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS

With a sound that encompasses elements of punk and metal, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (or Pigs x 7 as they're also known) have an appeal that stretches beyond the traditional psych rock crowd. They've also earned a reputation as one of the most fearsomely engaging live acts on the planet and with third album Viscerals due in April expect a heady mix of old and new material.

VERSTARKER

Perhaps the least familiar of the first five additions but no less worthy if their 2015 debut Aktivitat is anything to go by. Hailing from Kentucky, expect a sonic maelstrom that veers between organic space rock and motorik beat infused noise.

ACID ROOSTER

Also relative newcomers but already gaining a reputation as one of the most intriguing bands on the psych rock circuit. Leipzig's Acid Rooster play improvised drone and krautrock that bears all the hall marks of being one of Fuzz Club Eindhoven's main talking points in years to come.

Early bird tickets are available now from bit.ly/FuzzClub-EarlyBird, priced 100 Euros each.

Here's a recap of last year's highlights...

See you down the front!

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.