News

All





Gabriella Cohen Debuts New Single “I Just Got So High” “I Just Got So High” Is Out Now

Photography by Sarah Elise Thompson



Melbourne singer/songwriter Gabriella Cohen is back this fall, sharing new singles from her forthcoming third full-length record. Last month she shared her first single of the year with “Frangelico Dreams,” and today she’s back with another taste of her new direction with the pop heights of her new single, “I Just Got High.”

“I Just Got So High” is another taste of sunny retro pop from Cohen, this time driven by a supremely catchy bassline and colored by bright bursts of melody. The track finds her completely smitten with a lover, delivering a honeyed vocal performance as she tributes the intoxicating high of new love. Meanwhile, dazzling sunbursts of fuzzed-out guitar and hints of soulful horns add tinges of rock bite and soulful harmonies, coming together for a mix of sun-lit bliss.

Details are still forthcoming on Cohen’s new record, but you can get a listen to her latest single below, out everywhere now.

<p>