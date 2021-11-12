News

Gabriella Cohen Debuts New Single "Just For The Summer"





Melbourne singer/songwriter Gabriella Cohen has been sharing singles from her upcoming third full-length album this fall, offering new retro pop gems inspired by Mazzy Star, Velvet Underground, and ‘60s pop. She’s already shared “Frangelico Dreams” and last month’s single, “I Just Got High.” Today she’s shared her new single, “Just For The Summer,” out now.

“Just For The Summer” looks back over a brief summer fling, painting it in vivid pop tones. Pounding rock and roll keys, lilting doo-wop backing vocals, and a propulsive bassline make for a colorful ‘50s pop pastiche. Sporting one of Cohen’s best hooks yet, the track drops a bit of her trademark laid-back charm, trading it for yearning intensity as the song bursts into its sunny climactic moments. It’s a vibrant pop delight, with Cohen’s talent for bright melody and heavenly harmonies hitting instantly catchy heights.

Cohen describes the track’s writing process saying, “ It was a strange morning, the sun was too bright, we were in the art gallery, something felt very off. I haven’t written a song faster. I went into the studio a month later to record it with Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music) and was over the moon about how it came out.”

“It feels so good to know a song I’ve only recently written and recorded will be out in the world soon, while it’s still well and truly alive.”

Check out the song below and watch for more details from Cohen’s forthcoming third album.

