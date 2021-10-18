 Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 18th, 2021  
Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

Music From the Band’s 1977—1983 Catalog To Be Performed

Oct 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Gang of Four have announced that they will be touring North America in March 2022. For the tour, the band will be performing music from their 1977—1983 catalog. The touring band will consist of founding members Jon King (lead vocals) and Hugo Burnham (drums) alongside Sara Lee (bass) and David Pajo (guitar). Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 22). See the full list of tour dates below.

In February of 2020, original guitarist and band founder Andy Gill passed away from a respiratory illness at the age of 64.

Gang of Four 2022 Tour Dates:

3.01.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
3.02.22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
3.03.22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
3.04.22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
3.06.22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
3.07.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall
3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live
3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

