News

All





Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour Music From the Band’s 1977—1983 Catalog To Be Performed





Gang of Four have announced that they will be touring North America in March 2022. For the tour, the band will be performing music from their 1977—1983 catalog. The touring band will consist of founding members Jon King (lead vocals) and Hugo Burnham (drums) alongside Sara Lee (bass) and David Pajo (guitar). Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 22). See the full list of tour dates below.

In February of 2020, original guitarist and band founder Andy Gill passed away from a respiratory illness at the age of 64.

Gang of Four 2022 Tour Dates:

3.01.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

3.02.22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3.03.22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

3.04.22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

3.06.22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3.07.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.