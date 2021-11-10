News

Gang of Youths Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “tend the garden” angel in realtime. Due Out February 25, 2022 via Warner

Photography by Edward Cooke



Australian indie rock band Gang of Youths have announced the release of their third studio album, angel in realtime., which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Warner. The band has also announced a 2022 North American tour, and has shared a new song from the upcoming album titled “tend the garden.” Listen to the new song and view the full list of tour dates, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

The band state in a press release: “The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.”

Frontman Dave Le’aupepe adds: “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funneled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to New Zealand to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of. I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Angel in realtime. was primarily recorded at the band’s home studio in London. It features a plethora of samples from English composer David Fanshawe’s recordings of indigenous music from the Polynesian islands, as well as the wider South Pacific. A group of Pasifika and Māori vocalists and instrumentalists are also featured on the album.

Last month, the band shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent music project, their total serene EP, came out earlier this year via Warner.

angel in realtime. tracklist:

1. you in everything

2. in the wake of your leave

3. the angel of 8th ave.

4. returner

5. unison

6. tend the garden

7. the kingdom is within you

8. spirit boy

9. brothers

10. forbearance

11. the man himself

12. hand of god

13. goal of the century



Gang of Youths 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Apr 21: Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Apr 24: Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Apr 25: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Apr 27: Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

Apr 28: Charlotte, NC The Underground

May 1: Nashville, TN The Basement East

May 3: Chicago, IL Metro

May 4: Detroit, MI Shelter

May 6: Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

May 7: Montreal, QC L’Astral

May 9: Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 10: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

May 12: Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13: Washington, DC Union Stage

May 16: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 18: Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

May 20: Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford

May 21: Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

May 23: Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 24: Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 26: Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom

Sep 16: St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

Sep 17: Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

Sep 19: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Sep 22: Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: Seattle, WA Neumos

Sep 27: Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

