Gang of Youths Share New Song “in the wake of your leave” angel in realtime. Due Out February 25 via Warner

Photography by Edward Cooke



Australian indie rock band Gang of Youths have shared their new single, “in the wake of your leave.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album, angel in realtime., which will be out on February 25 via Warner. Listen below.

Frontman Dave Le’aupepe states in a press release regarding the song: “I wanted to reflect on how I became dependent on grief for solace and inspiration. The cycle from numbness to acceptance to yearning plays a role in my approach to grieving my dad’s death. As a result, most of the time, I feel a bit futile as a person.”

Last October, the band shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Later, they shared the song “tend the garden,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent music project, the total serene EP, came out earlier this year via Warner.

