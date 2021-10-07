News

Gang of Youths Share New Song “the man himself” Out Now via Warner

Photography by Rashidi Noah



Indie rock band Gang of Youths have shared a new song, “the man himself.” It is out now via Warner. Listen below.

“The man himself” thematically deals with frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s grief over the loss of his father. Le’aupepe states in a press release: “If I ever have kids I’m not really sure how to raise them without my dad helping me out.” The song samples field recordings of Indigious Pacific music captured by David Fanshawe, giving the song a spiritual quality.

The band’s most recent music project, their total serene EP, came out earlier this year via Warner.

