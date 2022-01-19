News

All





Gang of Youths Share Video for “in the wake of your leave” angel in realtime. Due Out February 25 via Warner





Australian indie rock band Gang of Youths have shared a video for their latest single “in the wake of your leave.” The video, directed by Joel Barney, features an elaborately choreographed dance routine featuring frontman Dave Le’aupepe. Watch below.

Barney states in a press release: “When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life. Dave came to me with a Singin’ in the Rain meets Top Hat concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ’50s and ’60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge.

“Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel. I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.”

“In the wake of your leave” was initially released earlier this month, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s upcoming album, angel in realtime., will be out on February 25 via Warner. Last October, the band shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Later, they shared the song “tend the garden,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent music project, the total serene EP, came out earlier this year via Warner.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.