News

All





Gang of Youths – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It angel in realtime. Out Now via Warner





Australia-formed, London-based five-piece Gang of Youths have released a new album, angel in realtime., today via Warner. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our rave review of the album.

Stream the album below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates. Read our review of the album here.

In a press release announcing angel in realtime. the band collectively said: “The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.”

Frontman Dave Le’aupepe also said in the press release: “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funnelled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to New Zealand to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of. I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Angel in realtime. was primarily recorded at the band’s home studio in London. It features samples from English composer David Fanshawe’s recordings of indigenous music from the Polynesian islands, as well as the wider South Pacific. A group of Pasifika and Māori vocalists and instrumentalists are also featured on the album. Gang of Youths’ full line-up is Dave Le’aupepe (vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass), Jung Kim (guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums), and Tom Hobden (keyboards, guitar, violin).

Last October, Gang of Youths shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Later, they shared the song “tend the garden,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then “in the wake of your leave” was released in January and was again of our Songs of the Week. Later in January they shared a video for “in the wake of your leave.” Just a few days before the album’s release, the band shared one last pre-release single from the album, “spirit boy,” via a lyric video. The song features a spoken word section from Shane McLean, who is “a musician specialising in Taonga Pūoro (the traditional instrumentation and music culture of the Māori people).”

Their last release, the total serene EP, came out in 2021 via Warner.

Gang of Youths North American Tour Dates:

Apr 21: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Apr 24: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Apr 25: Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Apr 27: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Apr 28: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 1: Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 3: Chicago, IL - Metro

May 4: Detroit, MI - Shelter

May 6: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

May 7: Montreal, QC - L’Astral

May 9: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 10: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

May 12: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13: Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 16: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

May 18: Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

May 20: Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

May 21: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 23: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

May 24: Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 26: Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue - Mainroom

Sep 16: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sep 17: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Sep 19: Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep 22: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sep 27: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.