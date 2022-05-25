News

Ganser Announce New EP, Share Video for Lead Single “People Watching” Nothing You Do Matters Due Out October 5 via Felte

Photography by Kirsten Miccoli



Chicago band Ganser have announced the release of a new EP, Nothing You Do Matters, which will be out on October 5 via Felte. They have shared a video for its lead single, “People Watching.” View the Alicia Gaines and Nadia Garofalo-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Nothing You Do Matters was produced by Angus Andrew of Liars. Last year, Ganser shared the remix EP Look At the Sun, which featured remixes of songs from their 2020 sophomore album Just Look At That Sky.

Nothing You Do Matters Tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. What Me Worry

3. People Watching (Liars Remix)

