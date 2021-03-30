 Garbage Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Men Who Rule the World” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 30th, 2021  
Garbage Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Men Who Rule the World”

No Gods No Masters Due Out June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music

Mar 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Garbage have announced a new album, No Gods No Masters, which will be out on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World,” which was directed by Chilean visual artist Javi.MiAmor. Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Frontwoman Shirley Manson speaks about the new album in a press release: “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

No Gods No Masters was produced by Garbage alongside long-time collaborator Billy Bush. The album will also be available in a deluxe CD/digital version, which will feature covers of songs by David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as guest appearances by Screaming Females and Brody Dalle, among others.

The band’s most recent album, Strange Little Birds, came out in 2016 on Stunvolume.

Read our 2015 interview with Garbage’s Shirley Manson on the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.


No Gods No Masters Tracklist:

1. The Men Who Rule the World
2. The Creeps
3. Uncomfortably Me
4. Wolves
5. Waiting for God
6. Godhead
7. Anonymous XXX
8. A Woman Destroyed
9. Flipping the Bird
10. No Gods No Masters
11. This City Will Kill You

Deluxe Edition:

12. No Horses
13. Starman
14. Girls Talk (feat. Brody Dalle)
15. Because the Night (feat. Screaming Females)
16. On Fire
17. The Chemicals (feat. Brian Aubert)
18. Destroying Angels (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervanka)
19. Time Will Destroy Everything

Most Recent