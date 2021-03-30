Garbage Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Men Who Rule the World”

News

Garbage have announced a new album, No Gods No Masters, which will be out on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World,” which was directed by Chilean visual artist Javi.MiAmor. Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Frontwoman Shirley Manson speaks about the new album in a press release: “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

No Gods No Masters was produced by Garbage alongside long-time collaborator Billy Bush. The album will also be available in a deluxe CD/digital version, which will feature covers of songs by David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as guest appearances by Screaming Females and Brody Dalle, among others.

The band’s most recent album, Strange Little Birds, came out in 2016 on Stunvolume.

No Gods No Masters Tracklist:

1. The Men Who Rule the World

2. The Creeps

3. Uncomfortably Me

4. Wolves

5. Waiting for God

6. Godhead

7. Anonymous XXX

8. A Woman Destroyed

9. Flipping the Bird

10. No Gods No Masters

11. This City Will Kill You

Deluxe Edition:

12. No Horses

13. Starman

14. Girls Talk (feat. Brody Dalle)

15. Because the Night (feat. Screaming Females)

16. On Fire

17. The Chemicals (feat. Brian Aubert)

18. Destroying Angels (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervanka)

19. Time Will Destroy Everything

