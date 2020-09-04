News

Garbage – Reflecting on the 25th Anniversary of Their Self-Titled Debut Garbage Came Out in August 1995

Twenty-five years ago Garbage released their eponymous debut album. It took the world by storm and became the definitive alternative rock album that propelled Garbage to become one of the most successful acts of the late ’90s and beyond.

This was a new, dynamic, and vibrant sound—with equally striking vocals—that kick-started a trend and pulled alternative rock out of its grunge-filled lull and into the future by marrying razor sharp guitars with electronic loops and effects, and polishing them up with pop smarts. It sold millions and spawned many copycat acts, and eventually landed them the theme song for the 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough.

Mastermind producer and drummer Butch Vig, made famous by producing Nirvana’s game-changing Nevermind, along with multi-instrumentalists Duke Erikson and Steve Marker recruited charismatic frontwoman Shirley Manson away from Scottish alt-rock band Angelfish to form Garbage. Together they created richly layered sonic wallpaperings that were a swirling mix of electronic-infused guitars and meticulously produced synth pop, bolstered by the icy smooth vocals of Manson.

The sound caught on quickly with first single “Queer” garnering a lot of attention from heavy airplay on alternative radio stations nationwide and paving the way for massive super hits “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl.” All have atmospheric charm and bouncy, snappy rhythms but the latter two are shimmering excursions of pure pop-rock bliss.

Other sonic pleasures are scattered throughout. The hard-driving opener “Supervixen” and “Vow” feature soaring guitar chords and searing leads, while “A Stroke of Luck” and “Milk” are tempered with smooth interludes and sprawling backdrops, adorned with waves of creative melodies and sharp dynamics.

Although Manson’s chameleonic vocals, shifting from sweet and sexy to fiery and fierce, grabbed most of the attention, there’s no arguing that the energetic guitars, crisp electronic synths. and ultra-cool textures were the perfect combination, creating a layered and attractive sound that left swirling, seraphic sensations playing in listener’s heads that still play well today.

