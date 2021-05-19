News

Garbage Share Animated Video for New Song “Wolves” No Gods No Masters Due Out June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music





Garbage are releasing a new album, No Gods No Masters, on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. Now the band have shared another song from it, “Wolves,” via an animated video for the single. Watch the Javi Miamor-directed video below.

In a press release frontwoman Shirley Manson says: “This song reminds me of my younger self, when there were two sides to my personality. I hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly, I’m sure. But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. You’re just out there having fun. This song is an ode to that idea of: Who are you going to be? Are you going to be a cunt, or are you going to be a good force in the world? This is the pop song off the record.”

Garbage previously shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World.” Then they shared its second single, “No Gods No Masters,” via a video for it.

Manson also spoke about the new album in a previous press release: “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

No Gods No Masters was produced by Garbage alongside long-time collaborator Billy Bush. The album will also be available in a deluxe CD/digital version, which will feature covers of songs by David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as guest appearances by Screaming Females and Brody Dalle, among others.

The band’s most recent album, Strange Little Birds, came out in 2016 on Stunvolume.

Read our 2015 interview with Garbage’s Shirley Manson on the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

