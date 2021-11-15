Garden Gloves Share New EP ‘Outside the Chateau Apartments’

News

Garden Gloves is a new indie folk duo from Nashville singer/songwriters Jackson Wooten and Torri Weidinger. Both have been moving in the Nashville folk scene together, sharing the stage for their solo projects for over three years. Their debut EP, Outside the Chateau Apartments, came in the wake of quarantine, created after the pair spent the early part of the pandemic locked together in their tiny apartment. The band had already shared “Somewhere Forever” and “Elegy” as singles from the record and now they’ve shared the full EP, out everywhere now.

Outside the Chateau Apartments is a work of gentle and intimate beauty, with Wooten and Weidinger’s voices interlocking over top of warm folk instrumentation. The EP opens with its two singles, “Somewhere Forever” and “Elegy.” On the former, Wooten takes lead vocals amidst elliptical fingerpicked melodies and expansive percussion, while on the latter Weidinger’s vocal stake center stage, backed by glassy piano chords and soaring strings.

Meanwhile, “Lover, I” sees the pair escape together into the unknown. As the band describes, “When the hustle and frenzy of living in the city gets to be overwhelming, sometimes you wish you could move to some faraway place. “Lover, I” is about wanting to move to an exotic place where we aren’t beholden to social obligations, constant bills, and the busyness of living in the city.” Finally, the record ends in the sweeping folk fantasia of “55 Degrees,” the EP’s sole instrumental. It’s a perfect note to end on, almost as if the pair are rolling the credits as they set off together into the sunset.

Wooten and Weidenger say of the EP, “In this EP we explore the beauty and strangeness of our love and our relationship to the outside world. This project started as a means of coping and flourished into an expression of love as we tried to stay optimistic during a year in turmoil. The underlying theme of the EP looks into the importance of a home. I guess when you’re stuck in your home, you begin to appreciate the complicated relationship you have with it. It is both a place of peace & comfort, and it can be a sort of prison that you’re aching to escape.”

