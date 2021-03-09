 Gary Numan Shares New Song “I Am Screaming” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 9th, 2021  
Subscribe

Gary Numan Shares New Song “I Am Screaming”

Intruder Due Out May 21 on BMG

Mar 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Gary Numan has shared a new song titled “I Am Screaming.” It is the newest release from his upcoming album Intruder, which is due out on May 21 via BMG. Listen to it below.

Numan previously shared the title track from the album. His most recent album, Savage (Songs from a Broken World) came out in 2017.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent