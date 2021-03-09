News

Gary Numan Shares New Song “I Am Screaming” Intruder Due Out May 21 on BMG





Gary Numan has shared a new song titled “I Am Screaming.” It is the newest release from his upcoming album Intruder, which is due out on May 21 via BMG. Listen to it below.

Numan previously shared the title track from the album. His most recent album, Savage (Songs from a Broken World) came out in 2017.

