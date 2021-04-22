 Gary Numan Shares New Song “Now and Forever” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 22nd, 2021  
Gary Numan Shares New Song “Now and Forever”

Intruder Due Out May 21 on BMG

Apr 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Gary Numan has shared a new song titled “Now and Forever.” It is the latest offering from his forthcoming album Intruder, due out on May 21 via BMG. Listen below.

Numan states in a press release regarding his new song: “This is one of two songs on Intruder where I tried to write a lyric that continued with the earth speaking theme of the album, but also had a second, entirely different meaning within it. In the case of ‘Now And Forever’ the lyric is not only a message from the earth to humanity, but also a message from me to my wife Gemma.”

Previously released songs from Intruder are “I Am Screaming,” “Saints and Liars,” and the album’s title track.

