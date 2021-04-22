News

Gary Numan Shares New Song “Now and Forever” Intruder Due Out May 21 on BMG





Gary Numan has shared a new song titled “Now and Forever.” It is the latest offering from his forthcoming album Intruder, due out on May 21 via BMG. Listen below.

Numan states in a press release regarding his new song: “This is one of two songs on Intruder where I tried to write a lyric that continued with the earth speaking theme of the album, but also had a second, entirely different meaning within it. In the case of ‘Now And Forever’ the lyric is not only a message from the earth to humanity, but also a message from me to my wife Gemma.”

Previously released songs from Intruder are “I Am Screaming,” “Saints and Liars,” and the album’s title track.

