Gaspard Augé of Justice Announces Debut Solo Album Details, Shares New Song “Hey”

Gaspard Augé, one half of French electronic duo Justice, has announced the details of his debut solo album, Escapades, and shared a new song from it, “Hey.” There’s also a music video for “Hey,” although it features only a one-minute snippet of the song, so it’s more like a trailer. Escapades is due out June 25 via Genesis/Ed Banger/Because. Below check out both the full audio for “Hey” and its video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In April, Augé shared the album’s first single (his debut solo single in fact), “Force Majeure,” which was also accompanied by a short video. “Force Majeure” was one of our Songs of the Week. At the time, the title of Escapades was announced but there was no info on the album’s release date, tracklist, or cover art.

A press release says that Escapades “sounds like a UFO landing from another galaxy; a baroque masterpiece that reimagines European classical music for the 21st century.”

“I’ve always been obsessed with making larger than life music,” Augé says in the press release. “Mostly because it’s more fun.”

Filip Nilsson directed the “Hey” video, which was filmed in Turkey.

Justice’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2017. It featured the songs “Fire” and “Pleasure.”

Escapades Tracklist:

1. Welcome

2. Force Majeure

3. Rocambole

4. Europa

5. Pentacle

6. Hey!

7. Captain

8. Lacrimosa

9. Belladone

10. Casablanca

11. Vox

12. Rêverie

