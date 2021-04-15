News

Gaspard Augé of Justice Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “Force Majeure” Out Now via Genesis / Ed Banger / Because





Gaspard Augé, one half of French electronic duo Justice, has released his debut solo single “Force Majeure.” The release comes in accompaniment with a video directed by Filip Nilsson in which Augé performs the drum introduction of the song in a factory in Bosphorus, Turkey. It is said to be the first single from his upcoming solo album, Escapades (release details are TBA). Check it out below, along with the audio for the full-length song.

Augé speaks about the inspiration behind the video in a press release: “We were really attracted by the epic visual appeal of cymbal making, bronze, fire, hammers, something almost mythological and elemental like Vulcan or the Nibelungen. We chose Bosphorus Cymbals because they had this very traditional process that barely changed in centuries, in this video i am just a link in the chain of production and quality control, after all these cymbals have been melted, hand hammered, and lathed into a musical object.”

Justice’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2017. It featured the songs “Fire” and “Pleasure.”

