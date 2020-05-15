News

Gayngs Share New Song "Appeayl 2 U" It's Been 10 Years Since the Band's One and Only Album





Do you remember Gayngs? The band featured Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and released a fantastic debut album, Relayted, in 2010 but haven’t been heard from much since then. Leader Ryan Olson went on to form POLIÇA in 2011 and have released five albums with them, including this year’s When We Stay Alive. Well now Gayngs are back with a new song, “Appeayl 2 U.”

This week they were scheduled to reform and perform the song at an event honoring the 50th anniversary of the Minneapolis venue First Avenue. With the event cancelled due to COVID-19, the band has shared the song online instead.

Proceeds from the song are being donated to Voices For Social Justice.

Maybe we can hope that Gayngs will one day record a new album?

Read our 2010 interview with Gayngs.

&lt;a href="http://gayngs.bandcamp.com/track/appeayl-2-u" mce_href="http://gayngs.bandcamp.com/track/appeayl-2-u"&gt;Appeayl 2 U by Gayngs&lt;/a&gt;

