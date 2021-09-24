News

Geese Share New Song “Projector” and Announce First Ever North American Tour Projector Due Out October 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Daniel Topete



Brand new Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese are releasing their debut album, Projector, on October 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam (with a physical release on December 3). Now they have shared another new song from it, title track “Projector,” and also announced their first ever North American tour dates. Check out “Projector” below, followed by the tour dates.

Frontman Cameron Winter had this to say about the song in a press release: “The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.”

Projector includes the band’s auspicious debut single, “Disco,” which came out in June and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list and also garnered acclaim from other outlets. Then they shared their second single, “Low Era,” via a video for it. “Low Era” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Geese’s members are recently out of high school. The band wrote, produced, and recorded Projector during their junior and senior years of high school at their home studio (which they call The Nest). Singer Cameron Winter wrote each song, which was then fleshed out by guitarist Gus Green, guitarist Foster Hudson, bassist Dom DiGesu, and drummer Max Bassin. Each song had to be recorded between the end of the school day and 10 p.m., which is when they’d start getting noise complaints from the neighbors. Dan Carey (Squid, black midi, Fontaines D.C.) then mixed Projector.

Geese Tour Dates:

2021:

10/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

11/13 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

11/17 - London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton

11/18 - London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms

11/23 - Paris, France @ L’International

11/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau

2022:

1/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

1/23 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

2/4 - Brussels, Belgium @ Chez [PIAS]

2/5 - Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen

2/6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

2/7 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC

2/8 - Hamburg, Germany @ MolotoW Skybar

2/12 - Vienna, Austria @ Fluc

2/14 - Munich, Germany @ Milla

2/15 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

2/16 - Annecy, France @ Festival Hors Pistes

2/20 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

2/21 - Glasgow, Scotland @ McChuills

2/22 - Manchester, UK @ YES

2/23 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

2/24 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

3/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

3/12 - Washington, DC @ DC 9

3/14 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

3/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

3/23 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

4/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/6 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison

4/7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

4/16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

