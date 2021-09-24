Generationals Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “Mercy”
ILEANA Due Out November 5 via Polyvinyl
Sep 23, 2021
Photography by Graham Tolbert and Drew Stubbs
New Orleans-based duo Generationals (Grant Widmer and Ted Joyner) have announced the release of a new EP, ILEANA, which will be out on November 5 via Polyvinyl. They have also shared a video for a song from the EP titled “Mercy,” which was shot by the duo and stars Widmer. Check it out below, along with the EP’s cover art.
“We devised and shot the music video in New Orleans this summer,” the band states in a press release. “Our goal was to answer the question, ‘Hey, what if this was the video.’ Deep down we truly believe that we found out.”
The duo’s most recent album, Reader as Detective, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.
