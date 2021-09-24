 Generationals Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “Mercy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Generationals Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “Mercy”

ILEANA Due Out November 5 via Polyvinyl

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Graham Tolbert and Drew Stubbs
Bookmark and Share


New Orleans-based duo Generationals (Grant Widmer and Ted Joyner) have announced the release of a new EP, ILEANA, which will be out on November 5 via Polyvinyl. They have also shared a video for a song from the EP titled “Mercy,” which was shot by the duo and stars Widmer. Check it out below, along with the EP’s cover art.

“We devised and shot the music video in New Orleans this summer,” the band states in a press release. “Our goal was to answer the question, ‘Hey, what if this was the video.’ Deep down we truly believe that we found out.”

The duo’s most recent album, Reader as Detective, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent