Generationals Share Animated Video for New Song “Tryin’ to Reach Ya” (Feat. Sarah Jaffe) ILEANA Due Out November 5 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Graham Tolbert



New Orleans-based duo Generationals (Grant Widmer and Ted Joyner) have shared an animated video for a new song, “Tryin’ to Reach Ya,” which features vocals from Sarah Jaffe. It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP, ILEANA, which will be out on November 5 via Polyvinyl. Watch the video, directed and animated by Dani Okon, below.

Joyner states in a press release, regarding the collaboration with Jaffe: “As Generationals, we have very rarely co-written with other people. We didn’t really know what to expect going into it, but the song that came out of that collaboration really felt like something special and I’m honestly thrilled to finally get to share it with you. I’m equally excited about the music video. Directed by colossal talent Dani Okon, it has us all three of us performing the song while floating through a wild fantasy scape that Dani created and superbly captures the feel of the track.”

Jaffe adds: “Generationals made me a forever fan while I supported them on tour in 2019. They were not only so much fun to watch play every night, but just super cool and super kind. I was really craving writing and production opportunities with other artists, so I was thrilled when Ted and Grant reached out to me about making music together. I’m so proud of ‘Tryin’ to Reach Ya’ and so grateful that I got to be a part.”

Director Okon also speaks about the video’s creation: “The process of making this video with Ted, Grant and Sarah was a lot of fun. There’s no limit to what’s possible in an animated world, so bringing the track to life through the characters we created was an exciting collaboration.”

Upon announcing the new EP last month, the duo shared the song “Mercy.” Their most recent album, Reader as Detective, came out in 2019 via Polyvinyl.

