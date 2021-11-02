News

Generationals Share Video for New Song “I Was a Tunnel” ILEANA Due Out This Friday via Polyvinyl

Photography by Graham Tolbert



New Orleans-based duo Generationals (Grant Widmer and Ted Joyner) have shared a video for their new song “I Was a Tunnel.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP, ILEANA, which will be out this Friday (Nov. 5) via Polyvinyl. Watch the video, directed by Doug Lussenhop (Tim and Eric, Office Hours), below.

Widmer elaborates on the collaboration with Lussenhop in a press release: “It was a dream come true to collaborate with DJ Doug Pound who we’ve been fans of for such a long time. His editing style has had such a huge influence on us and all of our friends and the kinds of things we laugh at with each other, so we were extremely psyched to get to work with him. We are really happy with how it came out.

“‘I Was a Tunnel’ started as a message to myself about trying to let go of the tension and apprehension that comes from feeling powerless, which is how I’ve felt for much of this period. Caleb [Hinz, producer] came in and helped us turn that idea into a cohesive song that moves and breathes and adds to the affirmative feeling behind the refrain, ‘No turning around.’”

Previously released songs from the upcoming EP are “Mercy” and “Tryin’ To Reach Ya.” The duo’s most recent album, Reader as Detective, came out in 2019 via Polyvinyl.

