Genesis Announce 2020 “The Last Domino?” Reunion Tour and First Shows in 13 Years
UK Dates This November and December
Mar 04, 2020
Photography by Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin
Genesis last performed together in 2007, but now they have announced their first shows together in 13 years via a reunion tour. The dates happen in the UK this November and December. We're talking about the iconic 1980s lineup of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, so no Peter Gabriel nor Steve Hackett from the also iconic 1970s incarnation. The lineup will also feature longtime touring bassist Daryl Stuermer and Phil Collins' son Nic Collins on drums as Phil can't play drums anymore due to nerve damage in his hands. The tour is being called The Last Domino? tour (likely named after the Invisible Touch song "Domino"). No U.S. dates have been announced as of yet. Check out all the dates below, followed by some Genesis videos and albums. That's all.
Genesis Tour Dates:
11/16 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
11/19 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
11/23 - Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
11/26 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/29 - London, UK @ The O2
11/30 - London, UK London @ The O2
12/02 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
12/05 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
12/08 - Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena
12/11 - Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
