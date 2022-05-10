News

Gentle Sinners Share Video for New Single “Landfill” These Actions Cannot Be Undone Due Out This Friday via Rock Action





Gentle Sinners (the new project of Arab Strap’s Aidan Moffat and The Twilight Sad’s James Graham) have shared a video for their new single, “Landfill.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, These Actions Cannot Be Undone, which will be out this Friday (May 13) via Rock Action. View the Kieran Howe-directed video below.

In a press release, Graham states: “My mental health was at the worst it’s ever been. It was starting to physically manifest and for the first time in my life, I needed medication to help me. I had resisted it for years as I thought I would be failing my family, but that was so wrong of me. There should be no stigma in seeking medical help for your mental health. I wanted to address those stigmas. I wanted to address the anxieties about asking for help. I grew up in a society where talking openly about mental health was something that just didn’t happen. People who were brave enough to speak about their problems were instantly judged. That needs to change. The brain is an organ just like any other part of your body and will react to stress like any other organ or muscle. Realizing it wasn’t my fault and that there is no shame was a massive thing for me. This song is the manifestation of those feelings.”

Director Howe adds, regarding the video: “This incredible track reminded me of a recurring dream I have where I’m running, yet unable to move. Often these dreams are plagued with memories of better times, memories that are all too painful to re-experience. These are the things that keep me up at night, and to be able to express them visually was a wholly cathartic experience. The music is so full of sobering honesty, as a director I felt I couldn’t shy away from my innermost feelings. Hopefully we captured something that conveys how it feels to be in pain, and to be struggling with your mental health. In the same way that James and Aidan have inspired me to express these feelings, I hope this video might do the same for others. It’s been a thrill to work with them on this music video.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Moffat and Graham shared the song “Face to Face (After Nyman),” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Arab Strap released their latest album, As Days Get Dark, last year via Rock Action. The Twilight Sad’s most recent album, IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME, came out in 2019, also via Rock Action.

