News

All





George Eve Shares New Single “I Don’t Mind” Debut EP Burger The Exit Coming May 27th





Rising London indie pop artist George Eve already gained attention and radio play from the British press with his previous single “Gates” and he has now returned, sharing his easygoing new single, “I Don’t Mind.” Both songs will also feature on Eve’s upcoming debut EP Burger The Exit, out May 27th.

Inspired by a lyric from Alex Cameron and Angel Olsen’s excellent 2017 duet “Stranger’s Kiss,” and including other references to Clairo and Dominic Fike, the new track is an unsurprisingly great time. Breezy summery atmosphere, honeyed vocals, and low-key instrumentation weave into an effortless bedroom pop soundscape, putting on full display the same easy charm as “Gates.” Add in production from Sam Duckworth (Lily Allen, Shy FX) and mixing from Sean Oakley (Georgia, La Roux) and you have a refreshing oasis of immaculate sunlit melodies.

“‘I Don’t Mind’ was recorded outside as a quick demo,” Eve shares. “You can hear birds at the beginning of the track. It was a simple acoustic song with an ‘everything’s gonna be alright sentiment’ holding two fingers up to anxiety and procrastination. I really liked what I caught in the demo, so for the next few months I tried to recreate it to improve the recording quality. However it was impossible. I ended up editing the out-of-time guitar and the drums, which were recorded with one mic in my attic, to be in time with the vocals. It was a serious piece of computer based editing, but it kept the original vibe that felt so special.”

Check out the song below and watch for Burger The Exit, coming May 27th.