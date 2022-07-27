 George FitzGerald Shares New SOAK Collaboration “Rainbows and Dreams,” Announces Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 27th, 2022  
George FitzGerald Shares New SOAK Collaboration “Rainbows and Dreams,” Announces Tour Dates

Stellar Drifting Due Out September 2 via Domino

Jul 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Steve Gullick
George FitzGerald has shared a video for a new song, “Rainbows and Dreams,” which features SOAK (Northern Ireland singer/songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson). It is the latest release from FitzGerald’s forthcoming album, Stellar Drifting, which will be out on September 2 via Domino. FitzGerald has also announced a string of tour dates in support of the album. View the video along with the full list of dates below.

In a press release, FitzGerald states: “The track is a real collage of different sessions. I was hanging out one day with a mutual friend of mine and SOAK, Joel Pott, and he played me a vocal that they had worked on. I thought it was beautiful, so I asked if I could try and reinterpret it somehow. In my head, I knew it would work perfectly with an instrumental that I’d been writing, which was an amalgamation of lots of improvised synth jams. Those two things came together perfectly over a couple of lovely days in the studio.”

Monds-Watson adds: “I worked on some songs with Joel Pott (legend) a couple of years back, then recently enough this surprise song just arrived in my inbox out of the blue. It was an unreal surprise and not at all the life I’d expected those stems to have. I love what George has made out of them and I can’t wait to see this song out in the wild.”

FitzGerald’s previous album, All That Must Be, came out in 2018 via Domino.

George FitzGerald 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct 6 - KOKO, London, UK
Oct 19 - Aeden, Berlin, Germany
Oct 20 - ADE, Amsterdam, Holland
Oct 21 - Point Ephemere, Paris, France
Oct 22 - AB Club, Brussels, Belgium
Nov 3 – Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO
Nov 4 - 1015 Folsom, San Francisco, CA
Nov 5 - The Usual Place, Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10 - Holocene, Portland, OR
Nov 11 - Neumos, Seattle, WA
Nov 12 - Village Studios, Vancouver, BC
Dec 1 - Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA
Dec 2 - Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY
Dec 3 - Union Stage, Washington, D.C.
Dec 8 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL
Dec 9 - Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON
Dec 10 - Astral, Montreal, QC

