Georgia Anne Muldrow Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Mufaro’s Garden” VWETO III Due Out May 21 on FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound





Georgia Anne Muldrow has announced a new album, titled VWETO III, which will be out on May 21 via FORESEEN and her own Epistrophik Peach Sound label. She has also shared a song from the album, “Mufaro’s Garden.” Listen below and check out the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Muldrow speaks about the concept behind the album in a press release: “VWETO III is intended for movement. It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”

She adds, regarding the new song, which was inspired by the John Steptoe folktale book Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: “There’s a frame in that book that’s so amazing, of Mufaro looking over his garden which joins with the rest of the land, and in the far distance, you can see the historic sight of Great Zimbabwe. I remember as a child spending hours just looking at this picture, wishing I could go there.”

Along with the album announcement and song release, Muldrow has also made available a one-off NFT of the album’s cover art (created by Cape Town-based artist Breeze Yoko). It is for sale via OpenSea and Rarible, with 50% of the proceeds going to the charity Critical Resistance. Bidding ends on the album’s release date.

VWETO III Tracklist:

1. Old Jack Swing

2. Synthmania Rock

3. Ayun Vegas (feat. Ayun Bassa)

4. Passin Ooout!

5. Slave Revoltalleway Boom

6. Unforgettable

7. Throwback Baps

8. Slow Drag

9. Shana’s Back! (feat. Shana Jensen)

10. Mufaro’s Garden

11. Love Call Groove

12. Ghostride

13. Boom Bap Is My Homegirl

14. Action Groove

15. Grungepiece

16. Afro AF

17. Yoself

