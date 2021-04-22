News

All





Georgia Anne Muldrow Shares New Song “Unforgettable” VWETO IIIDue Out May 21 on FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound





Georgia Anne Muldrow has shared a new song titled “Unforgettable.” It will be featured on her upcoming album VWETO III, due out on May 21 via FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound. Listen below.

Muldrow speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “I made the song ‘Unforgettable’ with the hope that people can make themselves unforgettable in a positive way. People can hype themselves up in the mirror. Dance and decorate themselves in such a way that they feel that they have that kind of impact on their communities and their families. It’s like a mantra for your own selves: You are unforgettable.”

Muldrow previously shared the song “Mufaro’s Garden” from the album upon its announcement.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.