 Georgia Harmer Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “All in My Mind” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

Georgia Harmer Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “All in My Mind”

Stay in Touch Due Out April 22 via Arts & Crafts

Feb 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Gemma Warren
Bookmark and Share


Georgia Harmer has announced the release of her debut album, Stay in Touch, which will be out on April 22 via Arts & Crafts. Harmer has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “All in My Mind.” View it below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“‘All in My Mind’ is about being gaslighted,” states Harmer in a press release. “I wrote it during a long period of emotional manipulation that made me question my own reality. I had enough sad songs and I just wanted to rock out.”

She adds, regarding the video: “I wanted to lean into the melodrama of the subject. Something bigger than a person needed to be the source of my paranoia. The house and the lights are what ultimately drive me to run away, but it’s the boys in the basement who were messing with my head all along. This is the first song I wrote for my album, and begins a long journey of self-growth through my deep entanglements with the feelings of others.”

Stay in Touch Tracklist:

1. Talamanca
2. Headrush
3. Know You Forever
4. Austin
5. All in My Mind
6. Be Here
7. Homes
8. Top Down
9. Go Soft
10. Strongest Person
11. Just the Feeling

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent