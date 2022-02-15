News

Georgia Harmer Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “All in My Mind” Stay in Touch Due Out April 22 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Gemma Warren



Georgia Harmer has announced the release of her debut album, Stay in Touch, which will be out on April 22 via Arts & Crafts. Harmer has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “All in My Mind.” View it below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“‘All in My Mind’ is about being gaslighted,” states Harmer in a press release. “I wrote it during a long period of emotional manipulation that made me question my own reality. I had enough sad songs and I just wanted to rock out.”

She adds, regarding the video: “I wanted to lean into the melodrama of the subject. Something bigger than a person needed to be the source of my paranoia. The house and the lights are what ultimately drive me to run away, but it’s the boys in the basement who were messing with my head all along. This is the first song I wrote for my album, and begins a long journey of self-growth through my deep entanglements with the feelings of others.”

Stay in Touch Tracklist:

1. Talamanca

2. Headrush

3. Know You Forever

4. Austin

5. All in My Mind

6. Be Here

7. Homes

8. Top Down

9. Go Soft

10. Strongest Person

11. Just the Feeling

