Georgia Harmer Shares New Song “Talamanca” Stay in Touch Due Out April 22 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Gemma Warren



Georgia Harmer is releasing her debut album, Stay in Touch, on April 22 via Arts & Crafts. Now she has shared its second single, “Talamanca.” Listen below.

Harmer had this to say about “Talamanca” in a press release: “This song came out of me in a day in Costa Rica, and voice memos named it ‘Talamanca’ because that’s where we were staying. I loved the name partly because it was one of the few places I’d had time to think that year. I was on the road with Alessia Cara, nearing what I didn’t yet know would be the end of that chapter, and missing my ‘old life.’ I went back to a memory of being in Mexico with two of my close friends. Every morning we’d sit on the roof of the neighboring house as the sun rose and drink our coffee, eat our breakfast, and bask in the rising light. We were very connected at the time and had a telepathic quality to our communication. This song is essentially about the telepathy and mind-reading that goes on between close friends.”

Previously Harmer has shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “All in My Mind,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

