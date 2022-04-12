News

Georgia Harmer Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Top Down” Stay in Touch Due Out April 22 via Arts & Crafts





Georgia Harmer is releasing her debut album, Stay in Touch, on April 22 via Arts & Crafts. Now she has shared its third single, “Top Down,” via a self-directed video for it featuring the singer wandering a closed down amusement park in Toronto. Watch it below.

Harmer had this to say about “Top Down” in a press release: “‘Top Down’ is about feeling frustrated by my own powerlessness. It’s about feeling very young and small, and not being able to control or change anything happening around me, in my personal life, and in the bigger picture. I was trying to help a friend out of a dark place, and struggling with my own type of dark place that goes along with coming of age and wondering—what exactly is my role in this big, sad, beautiful world?”

Previously Harmer has shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “All in My Mind,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Talamanca.”

