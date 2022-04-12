 Georgia Harmer Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Top Down” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Georgia Harmer Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Top Down”

Stay in Touch Due Out April 22 via Arts & Crafts

Apr 12, 2022 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Georgia Harmer is releasing her debut album, Stay in Touch, on April 22 via Arts & Crafts. Now she has shared its third single, “Top Down,” via a self-directed video for it featuring the singer wandering a closed down amusement park in Toronto. Watch it below.

Harmer had this to say about “Top Down” in a press release: “‘Top Down’ is about feeling frustrated by my own powerlessness. It’s about feeling very young and small, and not being able to control or change anything happening around me, in my personal life, and in the bigger picture. I was trying to help a friend out of a dark place, and struggling with my own type of dark place that goes along with coming of age and wondering—what exactly is my role in this big, sad, beautiful world?”

Previously Harmer has shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “All in My Mind,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Talamanca.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent