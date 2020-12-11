News

Georgia Shares Video for New Cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Also Announces Expanded Version of Latest Thrills Featuring New Remixes





British singer Georgia has just shared a video for her cover of the Kate Bush classic “Running Up That Hill.” The video was directed by Charlie Di Placido and stars Georgia’s brother, contemporary dancer Sid Barnes. You can watch it below.

Georgia speaks about her love for Kate Bush in a press release: “Closing my live sets with ‘Running Up That Hill’ has been a pure joy, and it sparked the idea to record it. But it didn’t start there, Kate Bush has been part of my life and a major influence on my work since I could sing a note. Her music was always played by both my mum and dad, and when I began to understand the way that sound and production worked, I embarked on my own intimate and personal journey with her music. For me, it was more than just a cover, it was emotional, and an experience I’ll always treasure.”

Georgia’s brother Sid Barnes also talks about his experience of making the video in the press release: “It has always been my dream to somehow find a way to create a dance for a Kate Bush song. This project with my sister, Georgia, came as both a privilege and an exciting challenge! The goal was to try and touch upon Kate’s spirit, to try and not just reproduce her as an icon, but rather use dance to find an even deeper connection to her work.”

It has also been announced that Georgia will be releasing a reissue of her latest album, Seeking Thrills. The reissued version, titled Seeking Thrills: The Ultimate Thrills Edition, contains the original album plus a set of previously released and new remixes, along with the new version of “Feel It” featuring Yung Baby Tate.

The original Seeking Thrills was released back in January on Domino, and featured the song “Never Let You Go.”

