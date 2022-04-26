News

Get Together 2022: A Preview Sheffield all dayer kicks off 2022’s UK festival season





It’s the most wonderful time of the year… No, not festive season, FESTIVAL SEASON! With the first May Bank Holiday just days away, several festivals open their doors this weekend with the one that’s got us most excited being Sheffield based all dayer Get Together.

Spread across five stages in and around the grounds of Sheffield University, the second edition of Get Together takes place on Sunday 1st May and boasts one of the most exciting line-ups we’ve seen so far this year. Aside from the live music, Get Together will also be hosting a beer and cider festival with over 80 beers and ciders on sale alongside a selection of local DJs.

So, without further ado, here are 10 acts we’re especially looking forward to seeing this weekend.

CONFIDENCE MAN

This Brisbane based four-piece know how to bring the party and in second album Tilt, released earlier this month, have made the perfect record to accompany those vibes. With rumours of a second, secret set in the early hours at an as yet unannounced venue, their show(s) promise to be the highlight of the Bank Holiday weekend.

GOAT GIRL

With two excellent albums under their belt and an unmissable live show to boot, Goat Girl are one of the most exciting – not to mention forward thinking – bands on the planet right now.

GRANDMAS HOUSE

If you like your music fast, loud and raucous, Grandmas House are the perfect tonic. Their intoxicating take on grunge fuelled punk rock has drawn comparisons with Babes In Toyland, Bratmobile and Huggy Bear among others which sounds just perfect to these ears.

LOOSE ARTICLES

Manchester’s finest lo-fi punk quartet have already released one of 2022’s finest singles in the shape of “Chaos”, and with Get Together being the first of many scheduled festival appearances this summer, are another band we implore you go and see.

LOW HUMMER

Based in Hull and signed to Leeds independent label Dance To The Radio. Low Hummer released one of 2021’s finest debut albums with Modern Tricks For Living. They also put on an enthralling live show that’s already seen them win legions of new fans while touring with Manic Street Preachers and Glasvegas, so come and see what all the fuss is about. We promise you won’t be disappointed.

NEWDAD

Having emerged from Galway just before the first lockdown quartet, these Irish shoegazers have been compared to the likes of Cocteau Twins or Cranes, such is their elegant take on a genre that’s forever changing and taking new directions. Dreamy yet deceptively loud at the same time, their set bares all the hallmarks of being one of Get Together’s finest this weekend.

PEANESS

We’ve been fans of this Chester-based trio for a long time now, thanks in no small part to their energetic take on lo-fi, riot girl inspired, indiepop. New album World Full Of Worry drops next month and early indications suggest it might just boast their finest collection of songs to date. So, expect to hear a few of those during their set at Get Together.

PIP BLOM

Amsterdam’s Pip Blom have been crafting insatiable indiepop since their conception back in 2016. Signed to Heavenly Recordings, both Pip Blom’s albums – 2019’s Boat and last year’s follow-up Welcome Break – were among many “Best Of” lists at the end of their respective years so it would be churlish to miss this opportunity to catch them in the flesh.

SQUID

Squid make you want to dance, which is just as well for a band whose late-night party vibes can turn any festival into an all-night rave. Hailing from Brighton but now based in London, this five-piece quickly gained a reputation as one of the most riveting bands on the circuit while last year’s debut Bright Green Fields displayed their impeccable studio chops too.

WYCH ELM

Bristol’s Wych Elm play menacing, grunge inspired noise pop that’s drawn comparisons with Pixies, Belly and Siouxsie & The Banshees among others. Their musical output isn’t for the faint hearted, but we guarantee you’ll be hooked after the first few bars.

The full clashfinder and site map are below.

Tickets are still available HERE for the bargain price of £30.

Under the Radar’s review of the 2021 (and first) edition is HERE.

See you down the front!