Get Together Announces First Artists For 2022 Edition
Sheffield festival welcomes Squid, Confidence Man and more for May event
One of our favourite festivals to open its doors last year once restrictions were lifted was the inaugural Get Together, so we’re delighted to announce their first artists for the second edition later this year. Scheduled to take place on the bank holiday weekend of Saturday 1st May, Get Together prides itself on being a celebration of independent music, art, food and drink. The brainchild of Sheffield based independent promoters Somewhere and Leeds’ Futuresound, Get Together received a wave of critical acclaim last August including THIS REVIEW from Under the Radar.
Set across five stages situated in Sheffield University, this year’s event expands on the 2021 edition with twice the number of stages all within a five minutes walk of each other. While also putting together one of the most eye catching, mouth watering line ups we’ve seen so far.
Playing this year in no particular order are the following…
SQUID
CONFIDENCE MAN
THE MURDER CAPITAL
GOAT GIRL
PIP BLOM
NEWDAD
LOOSE ARTICLES
DU BLONDE
ENGLISH TEACHER
SINEAD O’BRIEN
HONEYGLAZE
DEADLETTER
WOOZE
PEANESS
GRANDMAS HOUSE
WYCH ELM
SIPHO
TOMMY LEFROY
OPUS KINK
Tickets are on sale HERE from 10am Friday 28th January priced £33 each.
See you down the front!
