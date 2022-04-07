News

Get Together Confirms Full Line Up Mayday all dayer adds She Drew The Gun, Low Hummer and more





Festival season is literally just around the corner and one of the first to open its doors in 2022 will be Get Together. Spread across five stages in and around the grounds of Sheffield University, the second edition of Get Together promises to be one of the highlights of the summer. Thanks in no small part to having a mouthwatering line-up already featuring the likes of Confidence Man, Squid, Goat Girl and Pip Blom among a host of other similarly impressive names.

Well, that line-up just got bigger and better thanks to the addition of She Drew The Gun, Low Hummer, Oh Papa and Raw Silk DJs along with an outdoor area called UNDER THE BRIDGE featuring live music, food, drinks and interactive live art. There will also be a beer and cider festival with over 80 beers and ciders on sale alongside a selection of local DJs (sets and stage times to be announced), making Get Together a good reason to look forward to the first May bank holiday weekend of the year.

The full line-up can be viewed on the poster below.

Tickets are still available HERE for the bargain price of £30.

Under the Radar’s review of the 2021 (and first) edition is HERE.

See you down the front!