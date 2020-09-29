News

All





Get Together: New Festival Launches In Sheffield For 2021 First Names Announced For May Bank Holiday Extravaganza





Having seen 2020's live music calendar all but wiped out because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there's a glimmer of hope that 2021 will see some return to normality. With that comes the announcement of a brand new festival in the UK.

Situated in Sheffield over the bank holiday weekend of Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd May, Get Together is the brainchild of locally based promoters Somewhere in collaboration with Futuresound from Leeds.

The event will be held within Sheffield University Students Union and Under the Radar is pleased to announce the first acts confirmed for the inaugural Get Together with many more names to follow over the coming weeks and months.

Saturday 1st May

The Murder Capital

Working Men's Club

Tim Burgess

Pillow Queens

Bdrmm

TV Priest

Odd Morris

Walt Disco

Coach Party

Sunday 2nd May

Self Esteem

The Orielles

Ibibio Sound Machine

Billy Nomates

Happyness

Martha Hill

Baba Ali

Ailbhe Reddy

Lynks

Aside from the music, there will also be the annual beer and cider festival situated within the grounds of the garden of the Students Union featuring an eclectic host of craft beers, real ales ciders, pilsners and gins. While some of the finest independent food traders from around the region will also be offering a wide selection of culinary delights from around the world.

Tickets are £25 per day or £35 for the weekend and go on general sale on Friday 1st October.

https://www.lunatickets.co.uk/event/get-together-2021/the-foundry/1629543

There is also a presale link below for anyone who signs up to the Get Together mailing list before 10am on Thursday.

https://www.seetickets.com/event/get-together-2021/the-foundry/1629543?pre=pre