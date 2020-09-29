Get Together: New Festival Launches In Sheffield For 2021
First Names Announced For May Bank Holiday Extravaganza
Having seen 2020's live music calendar all but wiped out because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there's a glimmer of hope that 2021 will see some return to normality. With that comes the announcement of a brand new festival in the UK.
Situated in Sheffield over the bank holiday weekend of Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd May, Get Together is the brainchild of locally based promoters Somewhere in collaboration with Futuresound from Leeds.
The event will be held within Sheffield University Students Union and Under the Radar is pleased to announce the first acts confirmed for the inaugural Get Together with many more names to follow over the coming weeks and months.
Saturday 1st May
The Murder Capital
Working Men's Club
Tim Burgess
Pillow Queens
Bdrmm
TV Priest
Odd Morris
Walt Disco
Coach Party
Sunday 2nd May
Self Esteem
The Orielles
Ibibio Sound Machine
Billy Nomates
Happyness
Martha Hill
Baba Ali
Ailbhe Reddy
Lynks
Aside from the music, there will also be the annual beer and cider festival situated within the grounds of the garden of the Students Union featuring an eclectic host of craft beers, real ales ciders, pilsners and gins. While some of the finest independent food traders from around the region will also be offering a wide selection of culinary delights from around the world.
Tickets are £25 per day or £35 for the weekend and go on general sale on Friday 1st October.
https://www.lunatickets.co.uk/event/get-together-2021/the-foundry/1629543
There is also a presale link below for anyone who signs up to the Get Together mailing list before 10am on Thursday.
https://www.seetickets.com/event/get-together-2021/the-foundry/1629543?pre=pre
Most Recent
- Fantastic Negrito – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of the Under the Radar Podcast (News) — Fantastic Negrito, Under the Radar Podcast
- Purity Ring Share Alien-Featuring Video for New Cover of Alice DJ’s “Better Off Alone” (News) — Purity Ring, Alice DJ
- Premiere: Model Child Debuts Video For New Single “Cuckoo” (News) — Model Child
- Andrew Bird Announces New Christmas Album, Shares Video for New Cover of John Cale’s “Andalucia” (News) — Andrew Bird, John Cale
- Self-Portrait: NZCA LINES (Interview) — NZCA Lines, Self-Portrait
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.