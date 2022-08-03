 GIFT Announce Debut Album, Share Video For Lead Single “Gumball Garden” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

GIFT Announce Debut Album, Share Video For Lead Single “Gumball Garden”

Momentary Presence Due Out October 14 via Dedstrange

Aug 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jena Cumbo
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have announced the release of their debut album, Momentary Presence, which will be out on October 14 via Dedstrange. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Gumball Garden.” View the James Thomson-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I wrote this song way before most people knew what the word pandemic meant,” band leader TJ Freda says of “Gumball Garden” in a press release. “I had a dream in late 2019 where I woke up one day and there was nobody on earth. I was walking around looking for any forms of life to no avail. It was sad but also strangely peaceful. When the pandemic happened, this song took on a whole new meaning. We did wake up one day and the streets were empty. Everyone had gone away. This song is about finding peace in solitude.”

Momentary Presence Tracklist:

1. When You Feel It Come Around
2. Gumball Garden
3. Share The Present
4. Lost For You
5. Pez
6. Stuck In A Dream
7. Dune
8. Feather
9. Pinkhouse Secret Rave
10. Here And Now (Time Floats By)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent