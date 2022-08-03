News

GIFT Announce Debut Album, Share Video For Lead Single “Gumball Garden” Momentary Presence Due Out October 14 via Dedstrange

Photography by Jena Cumbo



Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have announced the release of their debut album, Momentary Presence, which will be out on October 14 via Dedstrange. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Gumball Garden.” View the James Thomson-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I wrote this song way before most people knew what the word pandemic meant,” band leader TJ Freda says of “Gumball Garden” in a press release. “I had a dream in late 2019 where I woke up one day and there was nobody on earth. I was walking around looking for any forms of life to no avail. It was sad but also strangely peaceful. When the pandemic happened, this song took on a whole new meaning. We did wake up one day and the streets were empty. Everyone had gone away. This song is about finding peace in solitude.”

Momentary Presence Tracklist:

1. When You Feel It Come Around

2. Gumball Garden

3. Share The Present

4. Lost For You

5. Pez

6. Stuck In A Dream

7. Dune

8. Feather

9. Pinkhouse Secret Rave

10. Here And Now (Time Floats By)

