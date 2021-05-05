News

Gig Buddies Charity Event Set For 20th June IDLES bass player Adam Devonshire launches music and comedy all dayer in Bristol





IDLES bassist Adam “Dev” Devonshire has organised an online event in aid of the charity Gig Buddies. With stand-up comedy from Stewart Lee, Seann Walsh and Josh Weller plus music from mclusky, Willie J Healey, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, Dogeyed and Wilderman.

There will also be an online raffle that people can enter to win prizes from such acts as The National, Sharon Van Etten, Mogwai, Slowdive and BEAK> and artwork from the likes of Bristol artist Sickboy, The Maccabees’ Orlando Weeks and Bristolian gig legend Big Jeff.

Gig Buddies matches adults with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer who shares the same interests so they can attend gigs and events together. The Gig Buddies scheme was founded in Brighton by the charity Stay Up Late in 2012 and has since spread to 11 other chapters across the UK, plus one in Sydney, Australia.

Dev had the following to say about the cause:

“After witnessing first hand what vital and wonderful work Gig Buddies do, It has been an honour and a privilege for me to be working with them and to help raise awareness of the wonderful service that they provide. Music and live events provide us all with so much happiness and catharsis, everyone deserves to have that joy in their lives. As we’re all hopefully getting back to a place where live events will be happening again, now is a great time to raise awareness for the charity.”

The event will be streamed from the Exchange in Bristol on Sunday June 20th. Tickets are available to purchase now for a suggested donation of £5 with an additional option to enter the raffle.

Gig Buddies are also raising their profile in Wales, as Dev explains:-

“The Cardiff chapter of Gig Buddies has recently expanded into North Wales and have rebranded as Gig Buddies Cymru and are now looking for a number of new volunteers and extra funding to help with this. Hopefully we can raise enough to provide them with what they need and then, fingers crossed, we’ll be able to also raise enough to then start a Bristol chapter of Gig Buddies. But that’s not ignoring the other chapters in rest of the country, of course.”

Tickets to watch the show or enter the raffle can be purchased HERE.

For more information on Gig Buddies visit the OFFICIAL GIGBUDDIES WEBSITE

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for Gig Buddies Wales there’s more information HERE